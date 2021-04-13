MLB: The manager of the New York Yankees spoke of the injury suffered by Gleyber Torres

The manager of the Yankees New York’s Aaron Boone at the MLB spoke of the injury what the Venezuelan shortstop of the team suffered Gleyber Torres.

Indeed, the Mule helmsman Aaron Boone told the media that today is a day off scheduled for Gleyber Torres, But last night he hurt his finger sliding into a base.

However Boone says that Gleyber will be available from the bench for tonight’s game, which will be played by the Mules against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the shortstop of the Yankees It will be played on this day by Colombian Gio Urshella, where they will seek to obtain another victory in the series against the Blue Jays and within the team they trust in the speedy recovery of Gleyber Torres.