MLB: The Los Angeles Dodgers presented Brusdar Graterol with their championship ring (Photos)

The Dodgers Los Angeles gave Venezuelan reliever Brusdar Graterol his ring from champion of the MLB.

As is already known on Friday the team of the Dodgers delivered a beautiful champion ring to the vast majority of one of the members of the squad who lifted the champion trophy in the 2020 season.

But one of its most important members was missing and it is none other than the 101 mph reliever. Brusdar Graterol, who could not be with the team on the Major League Baseball roster because he was injured.

But in the afternoon of Saturday the organization decided to give his ring to the Creole who won it fair and square, which even saved a game in the playoffs.

Brusdar Graterol received his champion ring just minutes ago. 💍🏆 #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/LV5jPIDNdt – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 9, 2021

Hopefully the Venezuelan overcomes his physical drawbacks to be able to see him on the team exhibiting his powerful smoke straight to get outs to the rivals and who removes if in one of these he removes the closer position from Kenley Jansen.

Hopefully you enjoy the ring and in your career you have a chance to win more.

Here you can see the video of the ring with all details: