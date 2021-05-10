MLB: The curious mark in which Ronald Acuña Jr. is above Chipper Jones

Ronald Acuña Jr. is currently in the Big leagues (MLB) what was at the time the great Chipper jones with the Braves from Atlanta, the face of the organization and curiously, the Venezuelan surpasses this immortal in the Hall of Fame in a record in baseball, being nothing more and nothing less than the balls.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Since his debut in the 2018 season, he has been a victim of balls when hitting and according to Alex Cooper, the Venezuelan exceeded the number of balls received during his entire career of Big leagues from the legend of the Braves, Chipper Jones.

Jones played 19 seasons with the Braves and in all that time he received only 19 balls, in a total of 2499 games in the MLB, being that surpassing by Acuña Jr., that in 344 games he already registers 22 strokes, three more than this famous player in Atlanta.

The Venezuelan undoubtedly has the ability and talent to keep up with Jones in other departments and be able to represent what this is for Braves, but surely seeing that he surpassed him in hits received, he will look for more hits and home runs that this legend connected with this organization of the MLB.

Here is the report:

Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. has now been hit 22 times in 344 career games, which is already three more times than Braves legend Chipper Jones was plunked in his entire career. – All Sports News (@AllSports_News) May 9, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. he lit the alarms with his last hit but he proved to be well and in tune to continue demonstrating this 2021 because he is the leader of the Braves and one of the best players in the current harvest of the Big leagues.