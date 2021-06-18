MLB: The Concept of the Major League Rookie Player

We are going to review a very important term in Major League Baseball and it is none other than the concept of rookie player for the purposes of MLB.

The MLB in its rules clearly defines us when a player is cataloged rookie for its purposes:

A player will be considered a rookie unless, during a previous season or seasons, there is:

(a) Exceeded 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the Major Leagues;

(b) Accumulated more than 45 days on the active roster of a Major League club or clubs during the 25-player limit period (excluding time in military service and time on the disabled list).

When is a player a rookie?

A batter who has not reached 130 MLB at-bats during a season or seasons previous.

A pitcher who has not pitched 50 innings in MLB during a season or seasons previous.

A player (batter and / or pitcher) who has not been entered into the active 25-player roster and has remained there for 45 days during a season or seasons previous, haya: (unless you have been called up for military service or placed on the disabled list).

The previous or previous word is key, because those numbers of turns or innings or playing time indicated in the points already mentioned, must have occurred in one or more previous campaigns, because if it is in the present and it is their first year, it would be considered rookie.

These rules or guidelines only apply to games in the elimination round, if a player takes 5 at-bats in September and in the postseason does everything like Randy Arozarena’s example, he may be eligible for the award, how the Cuban can actually win this season.

This is a world of MLB also has its rules where a detail can be the difference in whether a player is a rookie or not, which would influence to obtain the award “Rookie of the Year”.

Source: MLB.com