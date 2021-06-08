MLB: The Bronx Amulet? How Gleyber Torres is doing for the New York Yankees in the majors

The Yankees of New York have a player who, no matter how difficult it may seem, marks the path of the team and is none other than Gleyber Torres, since how it goes to the Venezuelan it goes to the Mules, so it seems the amulet of the club in the MLB.

How Gleyber is doing for the Yankees:

Torres debuted with the Yankees in 2018, where he hit 24 home runs, with 77 RBIs with a 271 average.

In that season the Mules got into the playoffs via wild card, falling in the Divisional Series against the Red Sox, recalling with the series 2-1 down, the Yankees lost 4-3 and Torres consumed the turn connecting a rolling to the box failing but in a close play in the opening for his great career.

Despite being eliminated by the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, it remained in the minds of many fans how the Venezuelan ran towards the initial.

Then came what has been so far the great year in the race of towers (2019), where he hit 38 homers, 90 imposed runs, with an average 278, representing the fundamental pillar for the Mules to win their division by galloping, with around 15 players injured during the campaign.

In those 2019 playoffs the Yankees advanced to the Championship Series against the Astros, where they were defeated in six games, but Gleyber had a spectacular performance in that postseason, where the club really painted with a chance to access a World Series.

While Gleyber He destroyed the Orioles pitching to cite an example, even the narrator of the feathers exclaimed that they could not with the Venezuelan.

That leads me to say that while towers is hot at bat, Yankees They look invincible and while he’s off on offense, it’s like a switch the Mules are thrown to stop or have a hard time functioning as a team.

The year 2020 was complicated for the Venezuelan, since the team assigned him to Gleyber the responsibility of playing at shortstop and his offensive performance fell completely, since in a season designed for 60 games, he could barely hit three home runs, with 16 RBIs and a 243 average.

I remember that his offensive drought was such that he was put on the bench, but there was a game that he came out to hit as a pinch-hitter for the first time in his career hitting the winning drive.

In that same year 2020 the Yankees they did not win their division, but they classified seconds behind the Rays and although it is true that Gleyber batted in the playoffs, it was never the same magic that was experienced in the year 2019.

The club insisted that the Creole assume the responsibility of playing the SS and his numbers in this 2021 are the following: 271 average, 3 home runs and 23 RBIs, committing so far 9 errors at shortstop, where the Yankees are in this moment out of qualifying positions.

What I can say is that in several matches the Mules have been able to win due to a connection from the Venezuelan or have been able to hit the ball to equalize or have caused movements to give their team a chance to win.

Then from the performance of Gleyber will depend on the Yankees have the opportunity to win the matches, so the Venezuelan is the kind of amulet of the team that as long as they stay on the Bronx will do well.