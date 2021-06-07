MLB: The Arizona Diamonbacks would be listening to trade offers for David Peralta

The Diamonbacks of Arizona who are in the pit of the West Division of the National League in the MLB, they would be listening offers from change by the Venezuelan gardener David Peralta.

The Creole has been mentioned in past trade rumors over the years and is now in the middle of his eighth season with Arizona.

Peralta He’s hitting just .245 / .302 / .409 in 225 plate appearances, and those three bar line stats would represent new career lows.

His glove work has tended to be a bit inconsistent over the years, but at his best, Peralta He has been a very solvent defender that led him to win a Gold Glove in 2019.

Diamondbacks Reportedly Listening To Trade Offers For David Peralta https://t.co/uNFYRdr9IJ pic.twitter.com/OwF581rCML – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 7, 2021

Peralta He was a solidly above-average offensive player during his first seven seasons, and a change of scenery could go a long way to confirm his high quality.

In contract terms, the Creole is owed $ 7.5 million in 2022 and has approximately $ 4.76 million left in his 2021 salary, so it wouldn’t be too expensive an option for a low-pay club or larger market team. looking to stay under the luxury tax.

Speculatively, teams like Padres, Yankees, Braves and Cardinals could show trade interest for Peralta.

The White Sox could also fit in as they have Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert still out of action, and since those two outfielders aren’t expected to return for at least a couple more months, Chicago could be one of the teams that would benefit. with the acquisition of Peralta.