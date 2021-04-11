MLB: Thairo Estrada passes to the San Francisco Giants in a trade with the New York Yankees

The Venezuelan player Thairo Estrada happened to Giants of San Francisco in a change with the Yankees of New York in this 2021 season of the MLB.

Indeed, this was made known through the official Twitter account of the Yankees from New York, where they reported that they sent the Venezuelan Thairo Estrada to the Giants from San Francisco to change of cash considerations.

Earlier today, the Yankees traded INF Thairo Estrada to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 11, 2021

Remember that Yankees They recently acquired the also Venezuelan player Rougned Odor and that was the reason for the departure of Estrada of the roster of 40 and that they will place the aforementioned infielder on assignment.

Despite having several years in the organization, Thairo He never got a chance with the Yankees of the action it required and that now with the Giants that great possibility opens up to him.

While the Mules continue to make their movements in order to continue facing a season that began with an inconsistent game and at the moment they present a negative record (3-4), so they must improve if they aspire to be protagonists in this campaign.