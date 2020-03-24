MLB teams with the most Facebook fans in 2019

Thanks to the digital world, and particularly social networks, the hobby of a team or an entity in the world of sports can be measured beyond the number of fans that accompany this team or entity on the occasion in the stadium or place where it is held. find, now you can measure by the number of followers on your different social media profiles. Today, on “Opening Day,” the day the American baseball league begins its regular season, we take a look at the MLB teams with the most fans on Facebook.

The MLB teams with the most fans and why social media is important:

As can be seen in the image, on Facebook the dominant team, regarding the number of fans, is the New York Yankees, with 8.7 million fans registered until March of this 2019, followed by the Boston Red Sox, with 5.3 million fans, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 2.24 million fans, complete the top 3.

Social networks have become a key space for the world of sports, both for communication and for the generation of sports marketing efforts that help build and improve relationships with the public, reduce marketing costs and even increase sales. We are talking about a somewhat more direct channel to reach fans, in this space fans can inform themselves, interact and, of course, follow their favorite teams or athletes, even on a global scale, so it is not surprising that teams and athletes even have profiles in other languages ​​on different social networks, for example, particularly with MLB teams it is possible to see Twitter profiles in Spanish, even the league (MLB) has an account in Spanish to reach the Spanish speaking fans.