MLB: Team Owners and MLBPA Hold First Collective Bargaining Talks

The MLB and the MLBPA hold talks on negotiations for covenants collective labor.

The MLB Y MLBPA they held their first round of collective bargaining on Tuesday.

The meeting was conducted via video conference and was attended by “dozens of people,” including player leaders.

It was the first time MLB and the Players Association negotiated since the players rejected the league’s proposal to delay the 154-game regular season on Feb. 1.

The current collective agreement expires on December 1, and if the two parties do not reach an agreement by then, the sport could experience its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.

The relationship between the league and the players has been handled in recent years with some controversy, which could make it difficult to achieve labor peace in early December.

As negotiations continue, the union will shift some of its focus to “spending and competitive integrity,” according to Jeff Passan.

In addition to pushing for teams to spend more, players would like to earn more money early in their careers, which could mean changes to their current serving time settings.

MLB, MLBPA Hold First CBA Talks https://t.co/dxWrlMiz7Y pic.twitter.com/juSS8MfQSH – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 21, 2021

Now, under current rules, a player must serve six years in the majors to reach free agency.

On the owners’ side, there remains a desire to increase the number of playoff teams per season.

More than half of the league’s teams (16 of 30) made the playoffs during the shortened 2020 campaign, but the field returned to 10 this year after the union rejected an extended postseason as part of the 154 proposal. league games.