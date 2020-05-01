MLB: Tampa Bay Rays to fire employees

After the health problem that has been generated worldwide by the Covid-19, various teams from the Major League Baseball (MLB) determined to support their employees by paying wages upfront but the Tampa Bay Rays, announced that they have been financially affected and will have to lay off half of their employees, which would be more than 200.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that staff have been informed by Tampa Bay Rays chief owners Stuart Sternberg and team presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld that several full-time employees will be suspended starting this Saturday.

More than 200 Tampa Bay Rays employees to be fired

The Times reported that the permits are believed to involve less than half of the 400 to 500 full-time employees of the MLB team.

These reported cuts are temporary layoffs, not job cuts. However, the duration of permits depends on the role of the job and could be long.

Stuart Sternberg informed that a cut of personnel will be made

A timeline for the permits was not set, which could last for months as employees must be removed when necessary and not necessarily when there is an announcement to resume the game.

Lack of public affection for the Rays

Data from Forbes estimated that the Rays had an operating income of 68 million in 2019 on income of 264 million, of which 31 million came from entry receipts. The primary owner, Stuart Sternberg, is estimated to have a net worth of about $ 800 million.

Rays fans and fellow community members: please see the memo sent to all Rays staff members this afternoon under the guidance of health experts. It is time to practice aggressive social distancing. Please join us in making our community safer for all. pic.twitter.com/XguzS8eY53 – Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball)

March 15, 2020

With this, the Tampa Bay Rays, will look for a way to cushion the financial problem that the MLB team is going through, after the league is still suspended by the Covid-19 and the entry of tickets is not perceived by when it will return. which has been harmful to them.

