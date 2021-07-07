MLB shows off acrobatic dad: He didn’t drop his baby while he picked up a ball in midair and held a beer [Video]

The action was similar to the one in the photo, but even more difficult.

Photo: Ralph Freso / .

Is it possible to do more than two things at the same time? Yes, and even for this Arizona Diamondbacks fan, up to three highly complex things are possible. On the bleachers of Arizona’s Chase Field, this man caught a foul ball while keeping his son from falling… and his beer. It’s the magic that happens in MLB.

A ball with considerable speed was going to land on the stands, and on another person, but the father in question avoided it, reaching out with his left hand, which was holding his baby, to catch the instant memory.

Then, he immediately scooped up his arm so as not to drop the boy. All this happened in less than three seconds, at the same moment in which he grabbed his glass of beer with his right arm before the surprised gaze of more than one spectator.

The video accumulates more than 11 million views. It’s the most viral footage of the week in sports. MLB is a show. And the father a legendary “antihero”.