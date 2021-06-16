MLB: Should José Alguacil be the manager of the Venezuela team for the next World Baseball Classic?

We are going to analyze whether the Venezuelan coach Jose Alguacil it must be Him manager from Venezuela for the next one World Classic from Baseball organized by MLB.

Sheriff He is the current helmsman of the Venezuelan team that played the Pre-Olympic Baseball tournament in Florida, where he could not get a direct quota to Tokyo but to the playoff to be played in Mexico at the end of this month.

The performance of Venezuela In the Pre-Olympic for the team that he put together, we can say that it was good and in all the games they showed level, competence (except for the game against the Dominican Republic), but the possibilities existed to go directly to the Olympic Games.

Should José Alguacil be Venezuela’s manager for the World Classic?

It is an option that until now is very valid that would gain much more strength if it achieves the classification of Venezuela to the Olympic Games and what to say if being there they get a medal, which would be something tremendous.

Of course, it is not the same players who would be in the Classical that he is directing Sheriff, but he has shown leadership and ability to lead.

We obviously have other candidates that should not be ruled out, for example Omar López, Carlos Subero, Alfredo Pedrique, Carlos Mendoza, among others.

There is also Oswaldo Guillén, but he has stated several times that he does not want to occupy that position, and Luis Sojo could enter there although given his experience with the team in this event I doubt that he will be the manager again. Sheriff who will be the manager of the Caracas Lions in the 2021-2022 harvest in the LVBP, I consider that his final option that he can be appointed helmsman of the great event organized by the MLB, He would go on to play a great role in the playoffs in Mexico and with the place in Tokyo he would have almost everything to make his appointment official.