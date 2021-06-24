MLB: Shohei Ohtani wore off the mound against the San Francisco Giants

The Japanese Shohei ohtani wielded from the mound against the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

With outings like these and weekly home runs, it seems impossible that the AL MVP would not have his name at the end of season 2021.

Ohtani he threw 6 innings with 9 strikeouts, where the only run he gave up was a solo home run by MIke Yastrieki in the fourth inning.

Shohei ohtani sported straights of up to 99 miles, something he didn’t do all of June just because the Anaheim Angels asked him to do so in the MLB.

However, the referees proceeded to verify that he does not use any type of prohibited substances, taking off his glove and his cap, something that the Japanese took with great grace and did not get angry or throw any type of tantrum in the MLB.

Now the Japanese has a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in 53 innings with 73 strikeouts. Plus, he’s hitting 269. With 23 homers and 53 RBIs, he leads his team in all the departments mentioned.

Here the video:

Shohei singing to himself. 🎼 [He probably sings like Sinatra.] pic.twitter.com/NLjRffLP92 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2021