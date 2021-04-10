MLB: Shohe Ohtani hits his third homer with four RBIs

The Japanese Shohei ohtani hit his third homer with four RBIs in a single afternoon at the MLB.

As long as health goes hand in hand with Shohei ohtaniThis young man can do everything including winning the MVP, now he has three homers with four RBIs, leading his team in both offensive departments.

This home run traveled a distance of 422 feet and came 108 miles from the bat of Shohei ohtani, who continues to do great things in the MLB.

Now Shohei ohtani he’s hitting 300 with three homers and eight RBIs, hitting more than any other hitter on the team except for Mike Trout and Jared Walsh.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani’s third HR of the year 108.2 mph off the bat. 422 feet. And right into the glove of an #Angels fan pic.twitter.com/n1ppZqadaP – Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) April 10, 2021

Ohtani’s scheduled outing against the Tornotn Blue Jays was postponed due to a blister on one finger that limits him from comfortably throwing his breaking pitches.