MLB: Salvador Pérez punished the Pirates with two homers

The Venezuelan of the Kansas City Royals, Salvador Perez, showed his great form in this 2021 season of Major League Baseball (MLB) and hit a pair of home runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night.

Salvador Perez continues to show that it is in a brilliant moment in the Big leagues and this Tuesday against the Pirates he fired his 11th and 12th home runs of the current season 2021 with the Royals, They will want this performance for a long time.

The first of the home runs of the receiver of the Royals It came in the fourth inning, when Chasen Shreve left a slider in the power zone of “Salvy” that he shook with all his power to right field and would put the game 4-3 in the field. MLB.

That home run of Perez He reached 375 feet and hit the bleachers at 112 miles per hour, a real slam from this Los Angeles player. Royals.

Here the first:

Three episodes later, savior would punish the same pitcher again, as he hit another home run to the same outfield, that being his 164th career homer with the Royals in the Big leagues.

That hit hit 380 feet and furthermore, this two-homer game for Salvador Perez hints that this year we could see him at the All-Star Game of the MLB.

Now the Venezuelan of the Royals is hitting .280 with 38 RBIs and 58 hits in 53 games this 2021 season of MLB.