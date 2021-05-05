MLB: Salvador Pérez hit his seventh home run of the season (Video)

The Venezuelan receiver Salvador Perez is still on in the current 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Tuesday he fired his seventh home run of the current season.

Through the Royals vs Indians game, Salvador Perez took advantage of the opportunity to hit a new home run in this season of the Big leagues, thus demonstrating his great moment with the tree and that we have only been harvesting for a month.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Perez With a tremendous hit between left and center field, Sam Hentges of the Indians was executed with a homerun, being a solitary hit that served to reach 18 RBIs in the MLB 2021.

That new home run by the Venezuelan reached 460 feet and went 114.2 miles per hour, proving that he did not waste that four-seam fastball that was in his power zone, a true slam to reach 159 career homers in the league. MLB.

Here the video:

Salvador Perez Thanks to that homer, he added his 30th hit of the current season of Big leagues and raised his average to .230 in 111 at-bats with Kansas City.