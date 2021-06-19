MLB: Salvador Pérez hit his 18th home run and matched Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Venezuelan receiver, Salvador Perez, hit his eighteenth home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), thus matching his countryman Ronald Acuña Jr. in the present course of the best baseball in the world.

Matt Andriese was the victim of that new home run by Salvador Perez in the present campaign of MLB, making a mistake by leaving a 92-mile-per-hour fastball in the power zone of the Venezuelan who sent it to fly to continue leaving it as the best receiver this year in the Big Top.

Here’s the home run:

SALVADOR PEREZ DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/WSeDYncIWI – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 19, 2021

With 18 home runs, now Perez Y Acuna Jr. are the Venezuelans with the most four-corner hits in the present MLB 2021 and that last of the Royals’ mask, he had an exit speed of 106.6 miles per hour and reached 374 feet, going deep into right field, his opposite side.

No doubt Perez will be the starting mask of the American League in the upcoming All-Star Game of Big leagues And his numbers are worthy of this, since with hits like that home run they make him the receiver with the best offensive records in 2021.

After that home run, Salvy has on the MLB 2021 a total of 46 RBIs, .291 average and a total of 77 hits in 265 at-bats.