MLB: Rougned Odor homered for the Yankees against the Royals (Video)

The player of the Yankees from New York Rougned odor connected a home run formerly the Kansas City Royals in the MLB.

On Wednesday’s day, the Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees faced off, where the Venezuelan dressed as a hero Rougned Odor.

The Royals were up on the scoreboard 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mules had a runner on base and the Venezuelan appeared, who hit a spectacular home run that he left the line between center and right field to flip the actions to give the advantage to the Yankees 4-3.

S’more what? S’more Odor. pic.twitter.com/dZZtuCKBWv – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 24, 2021

The Yankees they are trying to win as many games as possible to get closer to the qualifying spots in the AL East.

The home run of Rougned odor He represents the eighth of the season and although his average is just 196, his performance with the team has been quite important because he has given a few hits that have given the Mules the opportunity to win games.