MLB: Rougned Odor hit his first hit with the New York Yankees to lead them to victory (Video)

The new player of the Yankees from New York Rougned odor He already debuted with the team and at once began to be very useful, by connecting his first hit with the club, which turned out to be golden for the Mules’ victory over the Rays in the MLB.

On Sunday’s day that faced the Yankees of New York against the Tampa Bay Rays, there was the debut with the Mules of the Venezuelan Rougned Odor, who was ranked sixth bat and defender from second base.

At the top of the 10th inning with Actions 4-4, the Yankees they had runners on the corners with one out on the board and it was Odor’s turn who was 4-0 in the game.

Well, the Venezuelan fired a cannon shot into center field to boost the 5-4 lead run for the Mules, resulting in his first hit with the uniform of the Yankees.

Put a little Rougie in it. pic.twitter.com/3fkqSkExw1 – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 11, 2021

The Venezuelan’s hit served for the final rally of 4 that the Yankees made in the inning that allowed them to take the victory with the score of 8-4 over the Tampa Bay Rays, avoiding the sweep against their divisional rival.