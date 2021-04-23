MLB; Ronald Guzman out all season due to injury to his meniscus

The dominican Ronald Guzman will be outside what remains of the season 2021 of the Big leagues due a injury in his meniscus that requires operation.

The chronicler Evan Grant reported that Ronald Guzman will be operated next Wednesday on his meniscus and the rest of the season on the MLB 2021.

Guzman, who plays in the Texas Rangers organization did not take many turns with the Texans, due to his injury, He only added 16 appearances on the home plate of the Big leagues.

Although he was not a starting player for his franchise, the injury from Ronald Guzman it’s a serious blow to the Rangers, as he could serve as first baseman and get the job done.

Before staying outside of the season on the MLB, Guzman he hit a 0.63 average, an RBI and a home run in his fifth year at the big top.

Ronald Guzman is having surgery on his meniscus on Wednesday. He is out for the season. – Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) April 23, 2021

Without a doubt, terrible news for the Dominican who prepared during the winter season to win a position with his organization. However, luck was not with him and will remain outside of the season.

From here, we hope that the intervention goes absolutely well so that you return with all your strength to the Big leagues.