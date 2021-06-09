MLB: Ronald Acuña with the Braves Jr. showed off with a great catch (Video)

The star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. made a big catch against the Phillies on the matchday corresponding to the MLB.

In fact, on Tuesday, the Braves vs the Phillies in the city of Philadelphia where he once again wore the glove Ronald Acuña Jr.

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Phillies won 5-4 and the Venezuelan Ronald Torreyes came to consume his turn,

The Venezuelan player of the Quakers a connection to the right field where the Abuser went out in search of him, but the ball changed direction causing the Acuna Jr. had to turn around to finally perform a spectacular trapped.

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes catch despite turning the wrong way. pic.twitter.com/EvsVOnZ27s – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 9, 2021

This will not be one of the most colorful plays of the Abusador but without a doubt with the glove he shines as much as when he manages to hit his spectacular home runs or steal the bases.

The Phillies have become one of his favorite victims and if not ask Bryce Harper how many times he has stolen some extra base that he has even had to throw tantrums at the plate.