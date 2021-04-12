MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. won a great race against Didi Gregoius (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. shows more and more what it is made of and now delighted us with a great race with the Braves from Atlanta to Phillies of Philadelphia in the MLB.

In the bottom of the first inning as the first batter of the inning came Ronald Acuña Jr. and hit a strong rolling to the shortstop of the Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius who pitched to first and the sentence decreed by the 1B referee was safe.

I clarify that there was no repetition request so the safe was more than evident and we have that the hit came out at a speed of 108 mph so it was not a slow rolling nor did the ball pomp the SS in the glove, none of it occurred.

The time that elapsed since Acuña Jr. went from the plate to the initial was only 4 seconds, so we seemed to see Usaín Bolt himself running.

Ronald Acuna Jr just beat out a 108mph ground ball to the shortstop… pic.twitter.com/mwHiWu1hTY – Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) April 11, 2021

The Abuser definitely puts him on every time he goes out on the field of play, both on offense and defense and it is those small details that can affect a career, which in turn can mean the victory of a match.

That base the Creole won represented a run as the next hitter Ozzie Albies hit a two-run RBI home run.