MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. was put out at third base for a bad base run (Video)

The star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. It was placed out on the third base on a bad base run in a game against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

On Wednesday, red-legged and red-legged were measured. Braves in the city of Atlanta where he was once again the center of attention Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Red Sox came winning with a score of 10-7 at the bottom of the ninth, there was a runner on base and it was the Abuser’s turn, who connected a cannon shot towards the center field wall where he drove the race, but went in a risky and bad base run, Acuna Jr. he went to third base where he was put out.

On that play, when he was placed out, he cut the chance for the Braves to stay alive in the challenge, because having a man at second base looking for a tie with Freeman, in that daring base run he harmed his team, so that they finally fell with a score of 10-8.

That does not at all take away from him how great a player he is and from these actions he is taught that he must play with more calm and sanity because the players depend a lot on him. Braves.

