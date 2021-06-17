MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. was put out at third base for a bad base run (Video)

The star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. It was placed out on the third base on a bad base run in a game against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

On Wednesday, red-legged and red-legged were measured. Braves in the city of Atlanta where he was once again the center of attention Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Red Sox came winning with a score of 10-7 at the bottom of the ninth, there was a runner on base and it was the Abuser’s turn, who connected a cannon shot towards the center field wall where he drove the race, but went in a risky and bad base run, Acuna Jr. he went to third base where he was put out.

I love me some Ronald Acuna but this absolutely CAN NOT happen. Still 2 with 1 out in the 9th and you get thrown out easily trying for 3rd base when you gain nothing by getting to 3rd instead of just stopping at 2nd and bringing the tying run to the plate. pic.twitter.com/DwlBAxioop – Ben Verlander (@ Verly32) June 17, 2021

On that play, when he was placed out, he cut the chance for the Braves to stay alive in the challenge, because having a man at second base looking for a tie with Freeman, in that daring base run he harmed his team, so that they finally fell with a score of 10-8.

That does not at all take away from him how great a player he is and from these actions he is taught that he must play with more calm and sanity because the players depend a lot on him. Braves.