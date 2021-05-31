MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. ties all 16 home runs by Tatís, Guerrero and García

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., does not want to be left behind in the home run lead of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB and this Monday he hit a new home run on his personal account to reach 16.

Through the game Braves vs Nationals, Ronald Acuña Jr., woke up with a home run and is not far behind in the home run lead of the 2021 season of Big leagues, tying the 16 of Fernando Tatís, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Adolis García.

Acuna Jr. on this occasion he punished Joe Ross, with a tremendous homerun towards his opposing band and with whom he is in the fight along with another group of Latinos in the home run leadership of this season of the MLB.

The Venezuelan of the Braves In this home run, he took advantage of a sinker from the Nationals pitcher to the best of his ability and put it into right field, which was also his 49th hit in the current season of Las Mayores.

Here’s the home run:

Acuna seeing that Tatís Jr. hit his 16 homer of the MLB 2021 did not want to be left behind and joined the party. In addition, that hit was used to put the Braves 4-0 in the third inning against the Nationals in the city of Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. does it again. That’s No. 16. pic.twitter.com/kZ74W9H2dL – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 31, 2021

Now after that home run Ronald Acuna is hitting .287 with 33 RBIs and 39 runs scored with the Braves in 47 games of the 2021 season of Big leagues.