MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. the king of WAR so far this 2021 season

For many in baseball Major League Baseball – MLB, especially for those who love statistics and sabermetrics, the WAR (Wins Above Replacement) is something extremely important in the game and to date, the player with the best record of this number in the season 2021, is the Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr.

The beginning of Ronald Acuña Jr. In the season 2021 has been extremely explosive and today is the offensive leader of the Braves and of all the Big leagues in home runs, RBIs and also in the WAR, being above players like José Abreu, Mike Trout and Miguel Cabrera.

The WAR is a statistic that conglomerates the different aspects of the game in order to measure the contribution of a player to his team in terms of victories over a replacement player, being of utmost importance in the MLB and all that, is what Ronald Acuña Jr. has done with the Braves in to be the king of this statistics in the season 2021.

The first 17 days of the season for Acuna Jr. They have been really impressive in terms of numbers, since not only has he stood out in batting, he has also had a prudent defense that today makes him the player with the best WAR on the MLB.

A fundamental factor for Acuna Jr. presume to date the best WAR it’s from the season 2021, is that in this beginning of the harvest he has corrected his vulnerability at the plate and not registered as many strikeouts as years ago, only six in 13 games.

The WAR from Acuna in the current season it is 1.4, being above the kings of this statistic in the entire history of the MLB, which are Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and even pitcher Zack Greinke.

Acuna Jr. in the present season 2021 from Big leagues he’s hitting .419 with 26 hits, seven homers, 16 RBIs and three stolen bases.