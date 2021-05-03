MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. the best hitter of April in the National League

The Venezuelan gardener of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., was voted the best hitter in the National League in the first month of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Ronald Acuña Jr. started the 2021 season with everything, offensively providing the best for the Braves of Atlanta, which is why today he is chosen as the best hitter in the entire National League in the inaugural month of the Big leagues.

Acuna Jr. in most of the games he played in April with the Braves He made his mark, having a spectacular start with Wood that led him to lead multiple offensive departments throughout LA baseball. MLB.

Throughout the month of April, Ronald Acuña Jr. He had 30 hits, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and a .341 average, more than worthy numbers to guide the Braves and be the best on the offensive in all the Old Circuit of the MLB.

30H, 8 HR, 18 RBI and AVG of .341 🇻🇪⭐

Let’s congratulate the National League Player of the Month, Ronald Acuña Jr. #MLBVenezuela #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/G4M2uxObYT – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 3, 2021

In addition, the Venezuelan Acuna finished the month as a leader in Slugging, OPS and home runs in the National League, as well as a leader in the entire MLB in runs scored with 25.

Your April National League Player of the Month: @ ronaldacunajr24! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/OoDCRLZaZF – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 3, 2021

Without a doubt, the gardener of the Braves is leaving impressive things within the playing fields and this distinction as the best of the first month of the 2021 season MLB, It is the beginning of what will surely be a great individual campaign.