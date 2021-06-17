MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. talked about his costly base run against the Boston Red Sox (Video)

The star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. talked about his ran from bases and the defeat of his team.

On Wednesday, red-legged and red-legged were measured. Braves in the city of Atlanta, where he was once again the center of attention Ronald Acuña Jr. who with a bad base run complicated the game for his team, which finally lost 10-8 to the Red Sox.

The Abuser spoke of his base run:

The player was questioned about the aggressive base run and replied that it was bad for him, since he had to stay in second and wait for the next batter to do his job.

Then they asked him about the situation of the team and what he said that when things are going to happen they will happen, but that they will play hard every day to always win.

I consider that the Creole was wrong, but the team has been losing game after game where Ronald He has put his best effort to prevent defeat, so everyone has to keep going.