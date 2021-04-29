MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. shines with catch against Anthony Rizzo (Video)

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. He showed his defensive qualities and with tremendous play in the outfield, he made it clear that this year he is going for his first Gold Glove in the Big leagues (MLB).

At the start of the game between Braves and Cubs, an Anthony Rizzo hit from right field ended in a tremendous defensive play by Ronald Acuna Jr., who continues to demonstrate the great 2021 season he is having in Big leagues.

Ronald Acuña Jr. With this move he shows how complete he is in the MLB and also performs actions that contribute positive things to the Braves, So much so that with the wood and here before Rizzo he makes it clear that he also has a glove.

Here is the play:

The Braves They started the game on Thursday with the right foot thanks to that play that shows the qualities of Acuna Jr. on the MLB, showing a lot of security and elegance in the gardens. Without a doubt a catch that earned the applause of the fans.

Acuna He has made great catches on the prairies in his career, but this play shows that he is a decisive player both on offense and defense, which is why today he is among the leaders of all the Big leagues.