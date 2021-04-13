MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. scored a career playing Caribbean (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. shows more and more of what he is made of and now delighted us by scoring great race with the Braves of Atlanta against the Miami Marlins in the MLB.

In the bottom of the third inning as the leadoff hitter came Ronald Acuña Jr. and hit a triple to get into 3B.

The next hitter Ozzie Albies hit a short fly that was captured by the Marlins’ second baseman and without thinking twice he came to the plate to score a spectacular run playing Caribbean just like José Altuve did a little over a week ago when he also scored. with a fly to the SS of the Athletics.

Typical, run-of-the-mill TRIPLE THEN SCORE ON A F4 from Ronald Acuña pic.twitter.com/1M1YWvcRPf – Ryan Bloomfield (@RyanBHQ) April 13, 2021

The Abuser definitely puts him on every time he goes out on the field of play, both on offense and defense and it is those small details that can affect a career, which in turn can mean the victory of a match.