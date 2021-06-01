MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s numbers against Washington Nationals this 2021

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., is having a 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB extremely brilliant, so much so that he registers brilliant numbers against Juan Soto’s Washington Nationals, being until now “his dad.”

Home run number # 16 of Ronald Acuña Jr. It was against the Nationals and with that he continued with his great production against this team in this season of Big leagues, performing in every way with these Braves from Atlanta who trust his talent.

From the first game they played Braves and Nationals this 2021 Acuna Jr. is producing non-stop in this campaign of MLB, remembering that on Opening Day in Washington the Venezuelan executed Max Scherzer with a pair of homers.

Later, “The Abuser” of the Braves every time he saw the Nationals he continued with his batting tonic, so much so that against this team he has a barbaric offensive average, above .300 points in two months of the season. MLB.

Here is the report:

. @ ronaldacunajr24 in 7 games against the Nationals this season: 🔥 .370

🔥 4 HR

🔥 9 RBI # PorLaA pic.twitter.com/tsjB9vZEBP – Atlanta Braves (@LosBravos) June 1, 2021

Acuna Jr. During this season he is having extremely brilliant numbers and without a doubt with them he could fight for the MVP of the National League, being above the figure of these Nationals, his friend, the Dominican Juan Soto.

So far in the 2021 campaign of Big leagues, Ronald Acuña Jr. He is hitting .370 against the Nationals with four home runs and nine RBIs, a number that makes him the “dad” of this team that won the World Series in 2019 so far.