MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. returns as leadoff and RF against the Mets

Acuna Jr. had to leave Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after bending his ankle on a base run and will be today against Arizona that he returns to action to continue showing why he is the leader in the 2021 season of MLB in various offensive departments. However, on Sunday the Venezuelan took a turn at bat as a pinch hitter.

In order to Today, Ronald Acuña Jr. He will be the leadoff hitter and right fielder for the Braves, having as a goal to make it clear that he is completely healthy and without injuries in the campaign MLB 2021, which started at full speed, offensively speaking.

In the days that Ronald Acuna was out of action with the Braves, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Mitch Haniger matched him with 12 home runs for the leadership of this department this season for the best baseball in the world.

Acuna Jr. in a total of 130 at-bats in the 2021 campaign of Big leagues, is hitting .300 with 39 hits, 12 homers, 24 RBIs and a 1,042 OPS, numbers that make him the Los Angeles’ player. Braves with better offensive records.