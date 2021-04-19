MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. received advice from the Beyond through a letter from Juan Vene

The Venezuelan gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. received advice from Beyond through a letter of the Venezuelan journalist Juan Vené.

Again the famous chronicler through his column, returns with his Letters from the Hereafter and this time goes to Ronald Acuña Jr. where he uses the name Ty Cobb.

Here is the text where the letter appears:

“My dear Ronnie …: I watched you play and said …: How much badly used bigleaguer quality! …

I see you play now and I say to myself…: But the boy is still better than I thought.

I congratulate you for having understood in time, quickly, that baseball demands and deserves respect.

How well you reacted! I already saw, because from this More Here we can see everything, that the Braves took from their archives and from the web pages all the photos of you with blonde hair and clinejitas and have replaced them with new ones, which present you as a very serious young player .

So serious, that in Atlanta and surroundings they call you Doublebase, because if the other runners are good for one base, it works for two, not only by converting singles into doubles, but by running from second to home with a grounder to shortstop. That is putting more than one hundred percent into the game. That’s great!

Ah! I also enjoyed you when you reached safe to first after hitting a grounder in front of shortstop Didí Gregorius (Phillies), who is very good at the position.

Too bad very few of your daily lineup mates are hitting 200 pitch. The result, of course, is six won nine losses, five games behind the leaders, Mets.

In the meantime, there are many reasons to be congratulated, such as the bats with your autograph that put the “Louisville Slugger” on sale for $ 149.95 each. In my time, I played between 1905 and 1928, they didn’t sell so many souvenirs. Just the cards with the photo and the record of one.

The “Louisville” people say they hope to sell half a million of those bats. That’s why they posted a full-page ad on the cover of “Baseball America.”

And the Braves reported that the uniform shirt with your number 13, is the best seller, not only of the team, but of the two Leagues.

I hope you continue your successful career. I understand that your father, who knows professionalism in baseball well, has advised you, has guided you, just like the Braves coaches. Good for them.

But the important thing is that you have assimilated those recommendations. Total, they are for your good.

Baseball needs bigleaguers who are good shows, and very few can be at the level that you can reach, with such good natural abilities.

Ronnie…: I wish you the best of the best and about 20 years in the majors. I put at your command my admiration and my friendship.

Your friend, Ty. “

Remember that last year Vene wrote in his column where Roberto Clemente sent a letter from beyond to the Abuser.

Among the phrases that most attracted the attention that they said in the letter to Ronald it was that he seemed ignorant.

Now, even at the request of his son, he presented his excuses for what he said about Acuna Jr. sometime.

Let’s see how the season passes and if we see another card from other dimensions.