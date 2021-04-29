MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. proved to be the fastest running back in Venezuela

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., again made clear his speed in the Big leagues (MLB) with tremendous career against the Chicago Cubs.

In the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. He was at first base and after a double from Freddie Freeman, he did not hesitate to show his sprinting skills in the Big leagues and scored in the race for the Braves after a masterful run.

With the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. you can’t waste time and he again beat the Cubs with a tremendous career in the MLB, who again suffer in this season 2021 the speed of the first bat of the Braves.

Acuna Jr. He is an extremely well-rounded player and in his fourth season with the Braves on the MLB He continues to make it clear that he is up for great things, as well as showing that he is the fastest Venezuelan player in Las Mayores and this race is proof of that.

Here the race:

RONALD ACUÑA JR. CAN FLY 🏃♂️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/a9R99iY9gf – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2021

The gardener of the Braves can from hitting to scoring a run in seconds with his great speed capabilities, so Acuna continues to make its mark on the best baseball in the world.

It is the third speed sample that Acuna Jr. shows in this season 2021 with the Braves, The first was that run from home to first where he left Gregorius badly, then against these Cubs when he scored from second with a line at shortstop and now this race where despite the great shot, the Venezuelan made a perfect slip to add a line noted more in the Big leagues.