MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves takes selfies with a fan in the middle of the game (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves Atlanta continues to be a fabulous buzzword in the MLB, since as figure he agrees to greet his fans and take selfies with a fanatic.

The day on Friday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillides, where the Abusador excelled both on the field and in the stands.

Indeed, during the challenge Acuna Jr. He was waiting at bat when he noticed that there was a fan with a cell phone who was going to take pictures of the game.

At that, the Venezuelan approaches him and sees that the Abuser tells him to have a selfies, which he gladly accesses.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the man. pic.twitter.com/mb6GYbZCV2 – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 10, 2021

On that same day, the Creole hit a kilometer-long 456-foot home run, where he delighted all that fans in Atlanta with selfies included.