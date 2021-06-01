MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves gives his first interview speaking English in the majors (Video)

The star gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. not only does he hit, but he has had a great personal advance, since he was able First interview talking English on the MLB.

The Venezuelan hit his 16th home run of the season on Monday, where he regains the leadership in the Major Leagues in that department and was able to guide the Braves to a 5-3 slate win over the Nationals.

Then the Creole was contacted by one of the media of the Braves To make an interview and to the surprise of many, the player himself granted it without having a translator by his side.

Well, in the interview he spoke about his performance, but he wanted to highlight the importance of each victory and simply what you have to do is win and win.

Ronald Acuña, Jr., did this entire interview in English! The man can literally do everything. 😍😍😍 https://t.co/dirOPwhnKF – Haley Gambrell (@hcgambrell) June 1, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. responding to his first interview in English

pic.twitter.com/KxUHdnittO – Baseball Mundo Afora 🌍 (@beisebolmafora) June 1, 2021

It must be remembered that the Abuser when he went up to the Major Leagues because he did not speak the English language and had a person who served as a translator.

Now over time he has learned the language and masters it better and better, to the point of having granted his interview speaking the language English, so apart from hitting, running, fielding, joking, and now he’s fluent in English, so he can do it all.