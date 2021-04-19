MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. National League Player of the Week

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., the distinction was taken to player of the week in the last seven days of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

The last days of the season for Ronald Acuña Jr. were really important, being fundamental with the team of Braves and leaving the necessary numbers to be the player of the week by the National League in Big leagues.

Although the week did not end it well, leaving the game injured against the Cubs, Ronald Acuña Jr. did everything with the Braves to be the best player, as he ran, hit, field, and more in the last seven days of the 2021 season of MLB.

The numbers of Acuna Jr. speak for themselves and his last performance with the Braves allowed him to lead different offensive departments throughout the MLB, more than worthy to be the player of the week at the Old Baseball Circuit.

Here is the report:

Your NL Player of the Week: @ ronaldacunajr24 #PorLaA pic.twitter.com/bZCnlbFl2I – Atlanta Braves (@LosBravos) April 19, 2021

Acuna hit a line of .385 /.515 /.846 seven hits, three homers, eight RBIs and a stolen base with the Braves, all this in a total of seven matches, these being the figures that led him to win the player of the week on the MLB.

In addition to Acuna Jr., Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox won the player of the week in the American League, this after getting the second no-hitter of this season of Big leagues.