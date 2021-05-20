MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. lands the Mets with his 13th homer of the year

The Venezuelan gardener of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., He dressed as a hero this Wednesday to leave the Mets of New York, hitting his 13th homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Ronald Acuña Jr. although something was off with the tree on his return to the lineup of the Braves, He was present this Wednesday starring in a dramatic home run to give his team the victory against the Mets in the Big leagues 2021.

In the ninth inning and on the first pitch by Jacob Burnes of the Mets, Acuna Jr. was the hero of the Braves in the city of Atlanta, as he hit a superb hit through center field to give his team the victory 5-4 and also continue in the race for the home run lead.

Here’s the home run:

WALK IT OFF, @ ronaldacunajr24! #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/2IYqbr5gMB – MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. gives me fucking life.pic.twitter.com/AoiuD11Fqh – The GIF Guy (@IHaveFourBalls) May 20, 2021

It is also good to add that the Venezuelan was 2-0 with the Braves tonight and the only hit he hit that night was to give his team victory with a memorable home run, which was enjoyed with tremendous perreo on his bench in the MLB.

That hit was the first WALK OFF with a homerun in the career of Acuna in the Big leagues.

With that home run, the Venezuelan of the Braves is one home run away from equalizing in the lead of the entire MLB Shohei Ohtani, who is 14. With 24 RBIs and a total of 40 hits.