MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the Atlanta Braves lineup for today’s game

The Venezuelan gardener Ronald Acuña Jr. will be in the alignment of the Braves of Atlanta for today’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, after going through a tremendous scare with a ball in his hand on Saturday’s day at the MLB.

Indeed, after coming out in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Phillies for receiving a pitch in the hand on Saturday, Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent some tests and fortunately they ruled out worse evils.

The team stated that it would be day by day, but how it has evolved very well, the Braves They have decided through their manager Brian Stinker to place him in the lineup, which is configured as follows:

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (RF)

2. Freddie Freeman (1B)

3. Marcell Ozuna (LF)

4. Ozzie Albies (2B)

5. Austin Riley (3B)

6. Dwansby Swanson (SS)

7. Willam Contreras (C)

8. Cristian Pache (CF)

9. Huascar Ynoa (P)

Without a doubt it is great news not only for the Braves but for the world of baseball that we can continue to enjoy the actions of Ronald Acuña Jr. and hopefully the ghosts of an injury that will take him away from the field of play will be removed definitively.