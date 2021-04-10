MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the third homer of the season of 456 feet (Video) with the Braves

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. connected a gigantic home run from 456 feet for the Braves Atlanta representing his home run third on the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day on Friday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillies, where the Abuser continues with the hot stick.

Acuna Jr. In the bottom of the fifth inning with a runner on base and the score in favor of the Quakers 1-0, he hit a gigantic home run from 456 feet through center field to flip the tortilla and give the advantage to the Braves 2-1.

NSFW # ForTheA pic.twitter.com/9YY1WeV5RF – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2021

Ronald knew when connecting the ball that it was out of the park, because he stayed a few seconds watching the ball go through center field and I repeat, that wild bomb was 456 feet.