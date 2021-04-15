MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the fifth home run of the season of 434 feet with the Braves (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. connected a home run from 434 feet for the Braves Atlanta representing your fifth home run in the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day of Wednesday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Miami Marlins, where the Abuser continues with the hot stick.

Acuna Jr. In the bottom of the third inning with a runner on base and the score in favor of the Marlins 5-0, he hit a gigantic home run from 434 feet through center field to discount the advantage and now put the scoreboard 5-2 still in favor of the fish.

Ronnie is on 🔥 # HyundaiHighlight pic.twitter.com/kSR3iEoHR9 – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 15, 2021

With this hit the Creole reached five home runs so far this season and it has been between last week and this one that he is contesting the series against the Marlins.

The criollo is hitting a lot these days, so little by little we are observing the awakening of what may be the great version of Ronald Acuña Jr. similar to that of the year 2019 when it was close to establishing the 40-40.