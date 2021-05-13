MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 12th home run of the 2021 season

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., continues unstoppable this 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and hit his 12th homer of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to continue to consolidate the leadership of this department.

Acuna Jr. He welcomed Ross Stripling in the best way, taking advantage of a fastball that left his zone of power and he did not waste it to quickly overtake the Braves with his 21st home run in MLB as leadoff hitter, recalling such historical figures as Rickey Henderson, Alfonso Soriano and Craig Biggio.

That twelfth homer from the outfielder of the Braves He reached 442 feet and went 108.0 miles per hour, a real break for this player who is marking a season of MLB extraordinary.

Furthermore, since 2018, Acuna Jr. and George Springer have 21 homers as a leadoff hitter on the ball. Big leagues, without a doubt something extremely historical and to take into account.

#MLB career leaders in Lead-off HR: 81 – Rickey Henderson (3.081 G)

54 – Alfonso Soriano (1,975 G)

53 – Craig Biggio (2,850 G)

48 – Ian Kinsler (1,888 G)

47 – Curtis Granderson (2,057 G) #Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. has 21 lead-off HR in 348 career games.pic.twitter.com/IiYbgTUk7j – Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) May 13, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. now has 21 career leadoff HR That’s tied with George Springer for most in MLB since the start of 2018 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 13, 2021

The Venezuelan of the Braves thanks to that hit he reached 24 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 39 hits in 126 at-bats in the current season of Big leagues.