MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th home run in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. connected the home run number 100 of his career in the MLB.

On Sunday, in a double day, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves were measured.

In the second meeting, Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the third inning with the game 0-0, he hit the home run number 100 of his short but spectacular career in the majors, in a solitary way that came out between left and center field to put up the Braves with a score of 1-0.

Make it 💯 career home runs for @ ronaldacunajr24! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/NpSyBrgjij – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 20, 2021

With this hit it becomes Acuna Jr. the only player in history with 100 home runs and 75 stolen bases in his first 378 games in the Major Leagues, information provided by journalist Roberth Pérez.

What could not be missing and less in these moments of so much joy for the Venezuelan and the fans of the Braves: The hug of the Panda, the role that Pablo Sandoval has now assumed with the team, where he warmly welcomes the Abuser for his achievement.

Ronald He had a few games without a home run, and in fact the hit represents the 19th homer of the season, so if he squeezes the pace a little he gets back into the race for the home run lead.