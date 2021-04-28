MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a 481-foot homer with bat clip included (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. connected a gigantic home run from 481 feet for the Braves Atlanta that represents his eighth homer in the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day of Tuesday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Chicago Cubs, where the Abuser begins to wake up with the wood.

Acuna Jr. in the bottom of the fifth inning with no runner on base and the scoreboard 0-0 hit a gigantic home run from 481 feet down left field to give the Braves 1-0.

It should be LEGAL that when you give a HR of 4⃣8⃣1⃣ feet, you can “screw it up”. 💣 #MLBVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/gWdIQXzeFp – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 28, 2021

Ronald when connecting the ball he knew that it was out of the park, he stayed a few seconds watching how the ball went through left field, meanwhile he did his dogging with the bat flip Before wild bombing it was 481 feet.

Little by little we are observing the awakening of what may be the great version of Ronald Acuña Jr. similar to that of 2019 when it was close to establishing the 40-40.