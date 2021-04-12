MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a 428-foot homer with the Braves in Atlanta (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. connected a home run from 428 feet for the Braves of Atlanta that represents his fourth homer in the season 2021 in the MLB.

Sunday’s day faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillies, where the Abuser continues with the hot stick.

Acuna Jr. In the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases clean and the scoreboard in favor of the Quakers 6-5, he hit a gigantic home run of 428 feet through center field to flip to even the actions 6-6 in a great game.

Ronald When he hit the ball he knew it was out of the park, because he stayed for a few seconds watching the ball go through center field and I repeat, that wild bomb was 428 feet.

With this hit he reached four homers so far this season and they have been this week, so little by little we are observing the awakening of what may be the great version of Ronald Acuña Jr. similar to that of the year 2019 when it was close to establishing the 40-40.