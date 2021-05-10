MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. got a stolen base and a daring run to the plate with the Braves (Video)

The Venezuelan gardener Ronald Acuña Jr. cleared up any doubts about her fitness by going to get a stolen base and make a daring career towards the plate with the Braves of Atlanta against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

On Sunday’s match between the Quakers and the team from the city of Atlanta, there was uncertainty as to how he was Ronald Acuña Jr. after being injured by a ball to his finger the day before against the same Phillies in the seventh inning.

Well, not only is he in the line up, but he was walked and immediately stole his sixth base of the season.

Then Freddie Freeman singled into center field and signaled to stop on third base coach Ron Washington’s 3B, Acuna Jr. he ignored him and went to the plate challenging the arm of Quaker center fielder Odubel Herrra, where he managed to score what was definitely a daring career.

Ronald Acuña Jr. runs through Ron Washington’s stop sign. pic.twitter.com/PKegztB1bx – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 9, 2021

Definitely Acuna Jr. He is an out of series and he is not afraid of anything, although he was reckless in ignoring the signal of coach Ron Washington because there were no outs on the board and an out at the plate could have cooled the rally of the Braves.