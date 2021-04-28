MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., executioners of Max Scherzer this 2021

I call the “Juniors” the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. and the dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who this 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) has been executed not once, twice to one of the best pitchers in baseball, the right Max Scherzer.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In their short career they have shown to have a lot of offensive power in the Big leagues, So much so that they are currently part of the mainstream face of baseball and are called stars for what they do and if you don’t believe me, ask a multiple Cy Young winner, Max scherzer, who has suffered them recently.

First was the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., who on April 6, Opening Day 2021 for the Washington Nationals, received in the best way Max Scherzer, releasing his first two home runs of the year to this extraordinary pitcher and one of them, to the first pitch he made this season MLB.

21 days later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had what can undoubtedly be among his best nights at the MLB, where he hit three home runs against the Nationals and two of those hits were against the experienced Max scherzer, one of them a huge Grand Slam.

The “Juniors”, Acuna Jr. Y Guerrero Jr., have shown in their short career in the MLB what they are made of and his batting ability cannot be questioned, having great numbers in a few seasons and not everyone could afford to record a pair of home runs in the same game against Scherzer, three-time pitcher and Young, All-Star and World Series champion.

Although the “Juniors” of the moment in baseball are three, missing Fernando Tatis Jr., he has not yet been executed. Scherzer What Acuna Y Warrior, but that’s why I say still, because at any moment he faces the Nationals and shows him his power just like last weekend he showed it to Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer.

Without a doubt, those names, Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the future member of the Hall of Fame, Max scherzer will never forget and the reason will be only one: The 2021 season of Big leagues.