MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jesús Aguilar joked in the Braves Vs. Marlins game

The Venezuelans Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Jesus Aguilar they saw each other today at the Atlanta Braves Vs. Miami Marlins game and like good countrymen, they joked in the best style of their country in the middle of the stadium Big leagues.

Ronald Acuña Jr. He doubled the Marlins and in his time at second base, his countryman and friend Jesus Aguilar went to visit him to joke as Venezuelans do on and off the lands of the Big leagues

Acuna Jr. when he saw him in the second he jumped to the base to scare him and later Aguilar He also joked with him taking out of his pocket the accessory that he uses when running the bases with the Braves in every game of the season. MLB.

Here the video:

. @ ronaldacunajr24 and @JAguilarMKE in 2B. Enjoy. 😄 # Corte4 pic.twitter.com/QRntjJHvsi – Corte4 (@ corte4) June 12, 2021

Undoubtedly this shows the great friendship between these two Venezuelans who raise the name of their country on the ball of MLB and both being referents in each of their organizations.

Jesus Aguilar has proven to be one of the funniest players in this season of Big leagues and in the visit of Ronald He did not want to let Miami pass, taking advantage of the opportunity to “chase” together as if they were in Venezuela.

While, Acuna Jr. He is one of the most witty when it comes to seeing friends on the field of play and when he saw “El Causa” here, he took the opportunity to annoy him in a friendly way as he also does with the Dominican Jean Segura.