MLB: Roberto Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board

The boricua Roberto Alomar, made his resignation official to the Board of Directors of the Living room of the Fame of baseball Major League Baseball – MLB.

When it was learned that he had been fired by the MLB for his investigation of sexual abuse, Roberto Alomar submitted his resignation to the Board of Directors of the Living room of the Fame and this Monday, March 3, said board accepted the departure of the former player as a member of it.

Multiple sources confirmed this, but while the resignation of the Board of Directors of Roberto Alomar confirmed, the Puerto Rican badge will remain on display at the Living room of the Fame, this in recognition of his achievements in the game as a professional baseball player in the MLB.

This extra-sporting situation of Alomar is bringing some consequences in his life and in his career, clearly hoping that his name can be cleared as soon as possible, however the Living room of the Fame will continue to be the place to recognize his impeccable career as a player in the MLB.

Alomar was part of the Board of Directors of the Living room of the Fame since July 2019 and due to the investigation that he is currently having by the MLB he preferred to present his resignation.

