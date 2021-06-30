MLB: Rich Hill destroyed a bat after tremendous tantrum in the Rays dugout

The pitcher of the Tampa Bay Rays, Rich Hill, threw the tantrum of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) in the dogout of his team, this after being punished today for the offense of the Washington Nationals by dint of home runs.

The day of today, the veteran Rich hill rode on the mound to face the Nationals with Rich Hill, having undoubtedly one of his worst outings of the 2021 season of Big leagues and his annoyance led him to throw a tremendous tantrum at the dogout Tampa Bay Rays.

Rich hill, who is the oldest pitcher in the MLB He currently received homers from Kyle Schwarber, Víctor Robles and Juan Soto, this being the reason why this pitcher at the time of reaching the dogout was quite annoying, paying his anger with a bat and his glove in the cave of losers. Rays.

Dick Mountain Erupts. 🍆⛰️ pic.twitter.com/5VfiVI8pNM – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2021

Rich Hill goes nuts in the dugout and then immediately lays down a beautiful bunt for a hit Hill is MLB’s oldest pitcher at 41 years old pic.twitter.com/Sv9ZV0pKwX – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 30, 2021

Without a doubt, the anger, frustration of a bad start was the cause of Hill would throw such a tantrum in the cave of the Rays, joining Gerrit Cole or Jacob deGrom as the experienced pitchers who have been caught upset in the dogout at the MLB 2021.

However, the pitcher of the Tampa Bay Rays After this uncomfortable moment in which he suffered a bat and a glove, he retaliated with a good touch of the ball in his at-bat, even where he could reach second base against the Nationals in this game of the 2021 season of the MLB.

So far in that game Rich hill He has six innings of work, eight hits allowed, four runs and just two strikeouts, a somewhat negative outing for this thousand-battle horse in the Big leagues.