MLB: Renato Nuñez hit the first home run of the season with the Detroit Tigers (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Renato Nunez connected his first home run as a member of the Tigers Detroit in the season 2021 in the MLB.

Monday’s day faced the Tigers Detroit with the Houston Astros, where the slugger said present with his bat.

Renato In the top of the third inning with the bases clean and the scoreboard in favor of the Bengals 2-0, he hit a wild line down left field that was thought to be foul, but the umpires ruled the game. home run to put the board 3-0 before the shipments of Ace of the sidereal Zack Greinke, who later received another from player Akil Baddo to put himself down 4-0.

Renato Nunez – Detroit Tigers (1) Solo. pic.twitter.com/P6eOCzvaBs – MLB HR Tracker (@hr_mlb) April 13, 2021

Remember that Nunez reaches the Tigers After being released by the Orioles, where he lived great moments and now with this opportunity that is presented to him with the Bengalis, he will seek to take advantage of every chance that manager Hinch gives him in the organization, where he paints as the team’s first baseman.